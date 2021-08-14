Cops kill ex-HNLC gen secy

SHILLONG, Aug 13: Former self-styled general secretary of Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), Cheristerfield Thangkhiew was killed in retaliatory firing by the police at his residence in Mawlai Kynton Massar in the wee hours of Friday.

It is reported that the police team conducted the raid based on evidence that he was involved in the IED blasts at Khliehriat on July 26 and Laitumkhrah market on August 10.

Director-General of Police, R Chandranathan said the police had evidence suggesting the involvement of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in the Khliehriat and Laitumkhrah IED blasts.

He defended the police action stating that it was an act in self-defence.

“During investigation of the two cases, we found inconvertible evidence of the involvement of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, especially in the Khliehriat bomb blast case. We also established his links to the Shillong blast case,” Chandranathan said.

He said based on this background, a joint raid was conducted by East Khasi Hills and East Jaintia Hills Police. He said the probe is continuing and there will be more arrests as the police now know the entire setup and matrix of the organization.

The DGP said, “Two officers led a small force with a view to search his house, arrest him and take him into custody. They entered his house but there was resistance from his side and he tried to stab one of the constables in the melee.”

“Purely exerting the right of defence, one round was fired and he was injured in the abdomen. He succumbed to his injures when he was taken to the Shillong Civil Hospital,” Chandranathan said.

He said the team seized a firearm, a knife and incriminating documents from the site of incident.

On the timing of the raid, he said, “There is no question of timing. This is how raids and search operations are conducted. These things are not done on whims and fancies.”

“Of course, there was urgency in the wake of the blast (in Shillong) and the threat that is looming large in the run-up to Independence Day celebration. It was necessary for us to expedite the probe. The timing is decided by the officers on the ground,” he said.

Chandranathan said Cheristerfield being a surrendered rebel leader and the case at hand were two different things.

“Here, we wanted him in a particular case in which we have evidence against him. I am only concerned about the case. As I have evidence against him, I want to arrest him. I will not bother about his activities in the public domain,” the DGP said.

When pointed out the HNLC has claimed Cheristerfield was never involved in any activity of the outfit and he had also written to Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui to mediate talks, the DGP said, “The government’s position is very clear. Eschew violence and come for talks and their (HNLC) stand was unconditional talks. There is no prospect of going further.

As far as this particular case is concerned, it is not relevant.”

He denied that Meghalaya Police are following the trigger-happy policy of the police forces in other states.

On the arrest of an alleged HNLC overground worker, Tensing Khonglah, Chandranathan said, “He is a known harbourer who was linked with the HNLC, so he was arrested.”

Asked if he thinks the HNLC is finished and there will now be peace, the DGP said, “Their activities have come out in the open and with this investigation, we feel that it is our bounden duty to let all of you know what they were doing. There was extortion and demonstrative violence to keep the fear alive and that is how they are surviving.”

Responding to a query if he is open to a judicial inquiry, Chandranathan said, “Our inquiry has already started as per the norms of the National Human Rights Commission.”

He ruled out any political conspiracy to eliminate Cheristerfield.

There are claims that the police had intelligence inputs about threats but failed to act which led to the Laitumkhrah blast, the DGP said, “Intelligence is when you have foreknowledge of something specific but there was no knowledge of a bomb blast in Laitumkhrah.”

“We had information regarding general threats that we have to be careful. On the question of specific information, there was none,” he said.

He feigned ignorance on the statement of Rymbui who admitted there was a lapse on the part of Home department.

Asked if there is any more perceived threat, the DGP said, “We are all prepared to the best of our ability. We are processing it and converting it into intelligence. We are trying to do our best.”

On the threat issued by the HNLC against Rymbui, the DGP said, “We are aware and taking action on that.”

He said the police have taken the call of HNLC publicity secretary, Sainkupar Nongtraw for a boycott of Independence Day celebration.

“There will be counter measures. We will see that the celebrations take place properly. We have tightened up everything and are analysing the threats on a daily basis,” the DGP added.