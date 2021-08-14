Tura DC accused of Covid protocol violation by student leader, FIR lodged

TURA, August 14: West Garo Hills Deputy commissioner Ram Singh along with the district sports officer have been named in a police FIR filed by a student union leader accusing the duo of violating the government’s Covid protocols by holding a Pre-Independence Day run in Tura that was attended by a large number of youth on Friday.

Under the banner of Constitutional Rights Forum, Garo Students’ Union leader from South Garo Hills Grenath Sangma and another activist, Francis R Marak, filed the FIR at Tura police station seeking the registration of a case and appropriate action as per law against the district sports officer, for organising the sports, and the deputy commissioner for allowing permission to hold the event at a time of the Covid pandemic.

“Hundreds of people gathered at New Tura on the roadside without any social distancing and wearing of masks which was clearly visible in the pictures itself that were uploaded by the district administration itself,” accused the two petitioners.

Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh, however, justified the event citing recent government notification that allows non contact sports, including running, to be held in the run up to the national celebrations.

Clarifying on the controversy and justifying the event, Ram Singh said that, “The organisers requested everyone to follow Covid protocols. There was initial flag off during which they had gathered for less than a minute. Everyone was asked if they had taken vaccination for which more than 90 percent who were eligible nodded yes. It’s never our intention to willfully break Covid protocols.”

The deputy commissioner has appealed to everyone to get vaccinated so that everyone can return to enjoying witnessing and participating in sporting events.