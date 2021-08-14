Dorphang in police custody

NONGPOH, Aug 13: Hours after former HNLC general secretary Cheristerfield Thangkhiew was killed in retaliatory police firing at his residence in the city, police arrested former chairman of the banned outfit and former MLA of Mawhati, Julius Kitbok Dorphang on Friday evening, after the District and Sessions Court of Ri Bhoi pronounced him guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 for raping a minor girl on December 15, 2016.

As per sources, Dorphang was arrested soon after coming out from hearing at the District and Sessions Court at Nongpoh and was taken to the District Jail at Marngar.

His sentencing is expected to be announced on Monday.