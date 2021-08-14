ULFA-I extends unilateral ceasefire by three months

GUWAHATI, August 14: The banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has extended the three-month unilateral ceasefire declared by it on May 15 this year by another three months ‘in view of unchanged COVID19 pandemic situation’ in the state.

In a statement issued to the media here the banned outfit stated that it would not resort to any ‘military operation’ during the period of extended unilateral ceasefire which has been put in vogue on expiry of the ceasefire declared earlier in the greater interest of the society amid the pandemic.

The unilateral ceasefire declared by the ULFA-I on the eve of formation of the new BJP-led government in Assam on May 20 this year, had raised hopes for beginning of political dialogue between the outfit and the government of India.

The declaration of the unilateral ceasefire although stated be put in force in view of COVID19 pandemic, was construed as a positive gesture from the ULFA-I led by fugitive commander-in-chief Paresh Barua, for starting dialogue with the Government of India. The ULFA-I leader in fact stated that the outfit had never said that it was averse to holding dialogue for solution of the problem.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that talks with the ULFA-I would be possible only within the framework of Indian Constitution.