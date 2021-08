SHILLONG, August 15: Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has taken suo moto cognizance of the death of former general secretary of the banned HNLC, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew on the basis of newspaper reports and sought a report from the state government this regard.

The former HNLC leader was reportedly killed in ‘retaliatory fire’ by police during a raid conducted at his residence in the wee hours of August 13 last.