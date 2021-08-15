Miscreants attack cops, torch police vehicle in Shillong

SHILLONG, August 15: In utter display of lawlessness, the city on Sunday witnessed from stone pelting to miscreants driving around in snatched police vehicles brandishing weapons in broad daylight and later torching it.

According to eye witnesses, around 1-1:30 pm a group of unidentified miscreants attacked a police vehicle (black SUV) belonging to the Mawkynroh Police Outpost (ML05-F- 3013) near Mawlai bypass.

Being attacked by stones from all sides, the policemen got down and managed to escape for their life. Some of the attackers then took the vehicle along with the arms and drove away.

The vandalised vehicle was driven to Jaiaw with the miscreants brandishing weapons and shouting slogans. It was set ablaze in Jaiaw. The gate of the police outposts was also vandalised.

Meanwhile, stones were also pelted at vehicles plying on the Guwahati- Shillong highway damaging them severely.

Meanwhile, attempts to reach the police on it remained futile with the phone being unanswered.