MPCC joins probe chorus

SHILLONG/ NONGPOH, Aug 14: With the demand for an independent inquiry into the death of former HNLC general secretary Cheristerfield Thangkiew continuing to mushroom, the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has now become the latest to join the chorus.

In a statement here on Saturday, the MPCC condemned the incident and said that Cheristerfield was instrumental in facilitating a process of peace and reconciliation with other members who are yet to join the mainstream.

“The MPCC strongly condemns this act of brutality against a person who has shown courage and shun the path of violence,” it said.

Maintaining that the MPCC has always encouraged the youths, who choose violence, to shun the path of bloodshed and have peaceful talks with the government, the Committee said, “The unwarranted act of shooting an unarmed person in the wee hours of the night conveys a message of betrayal, injustice and abject failure of the State Government in handling sensitive matters of law and order. Peace cannot prevail with the sound of guns.”

The MPCC has also conveyed its condolences to the bereaved family members.

Traditional bodies decry Cheristerfield’s death

The traditional bodies on Saturday said the killing of Cheristerfield Thangkiew has left them hurt and disappointed.

“When such thing happens, it hurts to see the very people, who themselves are the guardians of the law, take law into their own hands,” said Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep (SNSBH), general secretary, RL Blah.

“The action of the police is unacceptable. Such action, instead of bringing peace and tranquility, can add fuel to the fire,” he added.

The SNSBH, which is a conglomeration of various Durbar Shnong, earlier in the day organised a meeting to confer about the issue.

“We are working together with the government, we have been helping the government, and we have given our hands towards prosperity of the state and to bring back peace and tranquility,” he said, while calling for a judicial inquiry headed by a High Court Judge.

“We hope and appeal that in the near future, such action will not be repeated. We also send our sympathy and condolences to his family, the Mawlai town durbar and especially the village durbar of Durbar Shnong of Mawlai Kynton Massar,” he added.

Earlier, the Rangbah Shnong of Mawlai, Kynton Massar Marco Mitri, had also said that the unlooked-for police action, without taking the Durbar into confidence, has now affected the trust and confidence.

Groups condemn Cheristerfield’s killing

Meanwhile, leaders of two pressure groups in Ri Bhoi — Ri Bhoi Youth Federation and Hynniewtrep National Youth Front — have condemned the killing of Cheristerfield and demanded an independent inquiry.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, RBYF president, Bipul Thangkhiew, said, “Even the highly qualified police like Mumbai Police did not kill Ajmal Kasab and tried to capture him alive despite knowing that he was a dreaded militant and had sophisticated weapons.”

On the other hand, HNYF president, Marcus Marten, maintained that the alleged encounter could not have taken place without the consent of the Chief Minister, his Deputy and the Home Minister.

The groups also extended condolences to the bereaved family.