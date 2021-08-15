I-Day Run prompts police case against WGH DC, DSO

TURA, Aug 14: GSU leader from South Garo Hills Greneth Sangma and activist Francis R Marak, under the banner of Constitutional Rights Forum, have filed a police complaint against West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh and the District Sports Officer (DSO) over alleged violation of COVID-19 protocols. An FIR was subsequently lodged in this regard.

In the complaint, the duo accused the DSO of reportedly organising the Independence Day Run and the DC of reportedly giving the green light for organising the same, in contravention of COVID-19 protocols.

“Hundreds of people gathered at New Tura on the roadside without any social distancing and wearing of masks which was clearly visible on the pictures itself that were uploaded by the district administration itself,” the complainants said.

Meanwhile, the DC has, while reacting to the police complaint, said that a recent government notification allows non-contact sports, including running, to be organised in the run-up to the Independence Day.

“The organisers requested everyone to follow COVID protocols. There was initial flag off during which they had gathered for less than a minute. Everyone was asked if they have been vaccinated for which more than 90 per cent, who were eligible, said yes. It’s never our intention to willfully break COVID-19 protocols,” the DC said.

Meanwhile, Singh has also exhorted one and all to get vaccinated so that no one is denied of witnessing as well as being a part of sporting events.