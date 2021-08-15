Recoveries exceed fresh COVID-19 cases

SHILLONG, Aug 14: Recoveries once again surpassed the number of new COVID-19 cases with 918 people recovering from the virus, while seven succumbed to it and 343 new cases was reported in the state on Saturday.

Of the new death, six were unvaccinated.

The State as on Saturday had 3,931 active cases including 1,578 in East Khasi Hills.

Meanwhile, seven people also lost their lives to COVID-19 taking the death toll in the state to 1,220.

Of the new cases, 147 were from East Khasi Hills, 69 from West Jaintia Hills, 46 from West Garo Hills, 43 from West Khasi Hills, 17 from Ri Bhoi, eight from East Jaintia Hills, six from South West Khasi Hills, three from South West Garo Hills, two from South Garo Hills and one each from East Garo Hills and North Garo Hills

The total number of confirmed cases in the state stands at 71,388 out of which 66,237 have recovered.