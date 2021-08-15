I-Day celebrations to be low-key affair

SHILLONG, Aug 14: Like last year, the Independence Day celebrations in the city this year too will be a low-key affair due to the pandemic and the law and order situation in the state capital, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo said on Saturday.

It was informed that apart from the official function at Polo, a Freedom Run is being organised in the morning.

Distribution of food packets among orphanages and shelter homes along with the NGOs will also take place during the day.

The deputy commissioner said that the celebrations are a low-key affair because of the pandemic.

Reacting to a query about security arrangements, she said the authorities are on alert.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma will take the salute during the official function at Polo Ground.