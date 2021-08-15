Stones pelted at police vehicle

Shillong, Aug 14: Stones were pelted at a vehicle used by a police patrolling team in Shillong on Saturday evening.

While nobody was injured in the incident which occurred at Jaiaw Pdeng, the windshield of the vehicle was broken. A helmet and a bulletproof vest of the police were found lying on the road.

The incident comes a day after former rebel leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew’s killing.

The East Khasi Hills police beefed up security across Shillong ahead of Independence Day celebrations. Patrolling and frisking of vehicles have been intensified, especially during night time.

Additional police deployments have been made in certain pockets, including Jaiaw and Mawlai.

“Security arrangements are in place and due to the pandemic, the Independence Day celebrations will be a low-key affair this year,” Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo said.

An adequate number of security personnel have been deployed to Polo Ground where the main function will be held. Asked if there is a threat to the celebrations from any militant outfit, a senior police official said the cops are on alert and well-prepared to tackle any kind of situation.

“The security personnel have been directed to remain vigilant and intensify checking,” the official said.