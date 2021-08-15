Another hit on city planned: CM

SHILLONG, Aug 14: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Saturday said the state government received inputs from multiple agencies about another “attempt” being made in Shillong.

He, however, did not specify it. He said the police are on high alert to ensure the maintenance of peace and tranquility in the state.

The CM, who returned from New Delhi on Saturday, held a meeting with Director-General of Police R Chandranathan and other senior police officials. It was held against the backdrop of the Laitumkhrah market blast and the killing of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

Sangma told reporters the police had found credible and tangible evidence of the involvement of a large number of people, including Thangkhiew, in the incident of blast.

He said based on the evidence, the police formulated a strategy on how they should move forward. In the meanwhile, he said, the government received inputs from multiple agencies that another attempt is going to be made in Shillong in the next few days. “Once those agencies gave threads of another attempt which would then risk the lives of citizens of our state, the police decided to move swiftly to ensure no other incident takes place and in the process, they moved forward to make the arrest (of Thangkhiew),” Sangma said.

The CM said the government and the police had no intention to harm the former rebel leader but arrest him. “But the circumstances led to the unfortunate incident,” Sangma said.

Stating that the timing of the raid was a tactical move of the police, he said the East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police has submitted a report according to the mandate of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) within 48 hours about the raid conducted at Thangkhiew’s residence.

The CM said the SP’s report will be followed by a magisterial inquiry and based on that, the NHRC will look into the matter. He called upon people to maintain peace saying that whatever the government is doing is for their safety.

Asked if the government will order a judicial probe into the killing, Sangma said the NHRC is an autonomous body and once it submits its report, the government can decide how to move forward.

The DGP said the sons of Thangkhiew were detained for questioning and post-funeral, they will help the police in the investigation.

The CM said one person has been arrested in connection with the Laitumkhrah blast and the matter is under investigation.