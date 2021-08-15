UDP to hold urgent meeting

SHILLONG, Aug 14: United Democratic Party (UDP) working president and KHADC CEM, Titos Chyne, on Saturday informed that the party will hold an emergency meeting either on Sunday or Monday to confer about the situation precipitated by the killing of former HNLC general secretary Cheristerfield Thangkiew.

Stating that the air of uneasiness has started to environ the city again, Chyne said the party wants peace and harmony to prevail. “The incident in Mawlai has created a lot of confusion and anger among the youths and social organisations,” he said.

Exhorting people to not resort to violence, Chyne said, “At the same time, the police should know how to tackle the situation and should not just shoot people.”

On the demand for Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui’s resignation, Chyne said, “If it has to be done, the party will decide or he should take the decision on his own”.

Home minister should step down: Paul

Meanwhile, UDP working president, Paul Lyngdoh, has said the home minister should step down in the wake of the controversies triggered by Cheristerfield’s death.

He also referred to Article 21 of the Constitution and said that everyone should be entitled to the right to fair trail before the law.