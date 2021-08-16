Assam CM urges Conrad to take steps for safety of stranded people

GUWAHATI, August 16: Amid the extended curfew and unrest in parts of neighbouring Meghalaya, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday requested Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma to take necessary measures for the safety of people from Assam stranded in the hill state.

The request from Sarma came after a Twitter user had tagged the chief minister seeking help as his wife and 4-year-old son “were stuck in Shillong” in view of the curfew clamped in the city following violence and unrest there.

“My wife and 4-year-old son are stuck in Shillong. Unable to find any secured way out. Several other people from Assam are also stuck in Shillong. Please help. The situation is getting worse,” one Hrishiraj B, had tweeted on Monday.

Replying to the tweet, Sarma tagged Sangma and said, “For your information and necessary action.”

Assam Police have also alarmed people from the state against any travel to Shillong till curfew was clamped amid the deteriorating law and order situation in Meghalaya.

“Curfew has been imposed in Shillong due to law and order issues. People from Assam are advised not to travel to Shillong till curfew continues,” special DGP, Assam Police, G.P Singh tweeted after the East Khasi Hills district magistrate had clamped curfew from 8pm on Sunday.

The Meghalaya government had imposed curfew following violence and unrest in the state capital after a former HNLC leader was killed in a ‘police encounter’ in Shillong.

The Meghalaya capital also saw sporadic violence on Sunday with protesters pelting stones. A police vehicle was also set on fire by miscreants.

The state government also suspended mobile internet services for 48 hours from Sunday evening in four districts.