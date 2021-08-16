Assam PCC terms Sushmita Dev’s resignation “unexpected”

GUWAHATI, August 16: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has termed All India Mahila Congress president and former Silchar MP Sushmita Dev’s resignation from the primary membership of the party on Monday as “very shocking and unexpected.”

“Assam Pradesh Congress Committee feels that while holding such a responsible post as president of All India Mahila Congress, Sushmita Dev’s resignation from the party is indeed very shocking. Dev as AIMC president was leading lakhs of Congress women all over India,” APCC media department chairperson Bobbeeta Sharma said in a statement here on Monday.

“The Congress party never expected this from her as Congress had always respected her talent and had given her a lot of opportunities to grow as a leader. Congress encouraged youth in politics and she was given the opportunity to become an MLA and MP to serve the people at a very young age,” Sharma stated.

“Moreover she is the daughter of a Congress stalwart, late Santosh Mohan Dev whose rise in politics of Barak Valley and Assam was nurtured by our leaders like Indiraji and Rajivji. Being out of power should not be a reason to leave the party,” she stated.

“Nevertheless we wish her success in her new party and hope she will continue to serve the public with all sincerity and integrity that a leader is expected to serve with,” she added.