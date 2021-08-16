Meghalaya govt orders judicial probe into death of former HNLC leader

SHILLONG, August 16: Meghalaya Government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the death of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew who was killed in ‘an encounter’ with police in the wee hours of August 13 last.

Speaking to media persons after today’s Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister said that the Government had also decided to form a peace committee which will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong . The peace committee will have Cabinet Ministers Hamlet Dohling and Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar besides some civil society representatives.

The Cabinet also decided to constitute a sub-committee for security and law and order, which will be headed by the Chief Minister. The Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister will be members of the sub-committee that will look into the different aspects of law and order.