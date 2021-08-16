Curfew extended in Shillong Agglomeration till August 18 morning, mobile internet remains suspended by another 24 hours

SHILLONG, August 16: In view of the prevailing law and order situation, the State Government has decided to extend the ongoing curfew till 5 AM of Wednesday (August 18). In addition, the Government has also extended the suspension of mobile internet services by another 24 hours.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma informed that five companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces of BSF and CRPF are being deployed in the city.

Meanwhile, soon after curfew was clamped in Shillong following yesterday’s violence, the roads in the city went deserted and CRPF and police personnel have been guarding different localities of the city