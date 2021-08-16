Two more die of Covid in Tura

TURA, August 16: Independence day celebrations were dampened in Tura following the death of a 60-year-old man from Dopgre- Jenggitchakgre village of Gambegre due to covid in a Tura hospital on the morning of the nation’s 75 years of Independence.

A day later, another 65 year old man from upper Wadanang locality of Tura who was not vaccinated and suffering from Covid symptoms that included loose motion and had tested positive was brought dead to Tura Christian Hospital, once again underlying the problem of the pandemic that continues to strike with impunity.

There are close to 400 active cases in West Garo Hills district.