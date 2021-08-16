British Council digital library gains membership in Guwahati

GUWAHATI, August 16: The British Council Digital Library here is seeing greater traction from booklovers, students and professionals in the city.

In a digital-first world, members of the library here are accessing a wide range of educational and entertainment content on their smart devices and computer screens.

The British Council has, in sync with the increase in ‘on-demand’ content, strengthened its digital library offering for users across Guwahati and other cities in India, enabling easy access to the best of UK and global content.

The mobile app version of the digital library offers a seamless, interactive, and personalised customer journey that pulls together all content in one place and allows members to build their library collection.

The British Council Digital Library membership has become the single gateway to informative and leisure content for the entire family.

In Guwahati, the digital library membership and usage have seen significant growth in the past 12 months.

“Average monthly enrolments have increased by 162 percent in the period; and content formats such as audio books, online newspapers, magazines, and journals have seen significant rise in popularity as per the subscription trends,” a statement from British Council informed.

The library offers easy access to over 10,000 newspapers and magazines from more than 100 countries, over 10,000 academic journals and more than 15,000 full-text scholarly journals, dissertations, working papers, and market reports.

“I have recently subscribed to the British Council Digital Library, and I am very impressed with the vast collection. It is a must have membership which keeps you updated and gives you access to a range of global resources including international newspapers, eBooks, magazines, journals and more,” Dhiraj Jaiswal, a resident of Guwahati and member of the digital library, said.

The digital library also offers video tutorials and training courses on a wide array of software applications and professional development topics, as well as videos and content to improve one’s English.