Setting up of more border haats, land custom station sought in SGH

TURA, August 17: President of the GSU from Mindikgre in South Garo Hills, Greneth M Sangma has sought the setting up of three more border haats in the district as well as making functional the Land Custom Station at Baghmara.

In his representation addressed to the Director of Commerce and Industries in Shillong, Sangma urged that the border haats are set up at Gasuapara, Baghmara and Rongara while reminding that the land custom station at Baghmara is also currently only in name.

“If these facilities are set up, they will not only help the border people but excess agriculture and horticulture products from the region will not go to waste. Besides, rich minerals along with other products from the district can also be legally exported to Bangladesh,” Sangma said adding, in the absence of such facilities smugglers and anti social elements were looking to do the same illegally through the porous border.

Pointing out that exporters from Baghmara and other areas would no longer need to travel the distance of some 50 kilometres to Gasuapara if the Land Custom Station at Baghmara is made functional, Sangma urged the official to take up the matter with concerned authority.