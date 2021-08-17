Elementary School Teachers’ Exam result on Aug 18

TURA, August 17: MBOSE Controller of Examinations, T R Laloo has informed that the results of the HSSLC Elementary School Teacher (EST) Examination, 2021 (Arts/Science/Commerce) streams conducted by the board would be declared on Wednesday at 11:00 A.M.

“The whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to COVID-19 situation. Results can also be accessed from the websites- www.mbose.in

www.megresults.nic.in,” the notification issued in this regard added.