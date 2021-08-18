Kamakhya Temple reopens doors to devotees 

GUWAHATI, August 18: The historic Kamakhya Temple atop Nilachal Hills here reopened its doors to devotees on Wednesday after being shut for more than three months in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

The revised and consolidated directives by the Assam government on Tuesday permitted iconic places to reopen on Wednesday, with 20 fully vaccinated persons at a time during an hour.

Devotees have been allowed to enter the temple premises only after production of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

People from various parts of Assam and even from states such as West Bengal, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh paid a visit to the temple on Wednesday morning.

However, devotees entering the temple have to adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour and follow norms such as wearing of masks, physical distancing, et al.

According to the new standard operating procedures announced by state health minister Keshab Mahanta on Tuesday, religious sites such as Kamakhya Devalaya and Doul Govinda in north Guwahati can reopen with 20 visitors every hour, while only 10 devotees per hour will be allowed to enter other religious places.

It may be mentioned that the annual Ambubachi Mela at the historic temple in June did not have any congregation of devotees, sadhus and tourists for the second consecutive year, keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation and as a preventive measure against the spread of the virus.

Only the rituals related to the occasion were performed at the temple during the four-day mela which was scheduled from June 22.

Kamakhya Temple is one of the 51 shaktipeeths in the country.

In normal circumstances, lakhs of devotees, sadhus and tourists from across the country and world annually converge at the mela during which worship is stopped and temple doors closed as the Mother Goddess is believed to undergo her annual menstrual cycle during the period.

During the first wave of the pandemic last year, the temple had to be closed on March 20 as a preventive measure ahead of the national lockdown on March 25.