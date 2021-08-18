Modi govt pushing NE into chaos, break down of constitutional machinery: Cong

NEW DELHI, August 18 : Taking note of violence and conflict in several parts of the north eastern states, the Congress on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi government of pushing the north east into chaos and break down of constitutional machinery.

The Congress also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of remaining oblivious to the current situation in the north eastern states.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Uncertainty, conflict, violent clashes and unchecked lawlessness have marred large parts of India’s North East.”

He said that the situation is beyond alarming. “Multiple states of north east are being pushed into an unprecedented cycle of lawlessness with complete breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery,” he said.

Targeting the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, Surjewala said, “Shockingly and sadly, Modi government and Home Minister remain oblivious to the goings on.”

The Congress leader said that this is a completely indifferent, criminally aloof ‘hands-off-approach’ of the BJP government and also emanates from its illegal and often divisive usurpation of power in many north eastern states and a blind lust to latch on to illegitimately formed governments, irrespective of the consequences for the country.

“This abdication of Constitutional duties and failure to intervene to restore even a semblance of order and rule of law goes against national interests and territorial integrity of the country,” he said, adding that this is total failure of responsibility to maintain ‘internal security’ on the part of the Home Minister.

“If government will be privy to such violent clashes between police of two states, turn a blind eye to run through of militants in the capital of a state, remain incognizant of day light attack on convoy of the Governor, sound deliberately uninformed about a ‘Peace Accord’ signed by it, which now claims ‘shared sovereignty’ outside the four corners of India’s Constitution and stay ignorant about occupation of our territory by a foreign power, it is greatest dis-service to India’s ethos as a Nation by those responsible for protecting India’s territorial integrity,” Surjewala said.

Firing salvos at the Prime Minister and the Home Minister over the recent incidents of police firing on the border of Assam and Mizoram, the Congress leader said, “What are the Prime Minister and Home Minister doing? Why does a war like situation remain between two neighbouring states of the Indian Union? Why has central government abdicated its responsibility?”

He said that the breakdown of law and order in another North-Eastern state, Meghalaya is deeply distressing.

“Gun toting militants in jeep waiving black flags have been running amok through the capital, Shillong. Residence of the Chief Minister was attacked with petrol bombs. Ninety hours curfew had to be imposed with internet shut down. Home Minister of the State has resigned,” he said.

On August 17, the carcade of Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik was again pelted with stones. Incidentally, the NPP Government of Meghalaya is also part of NEDA-NDA.

He also said that in Nagaland, the entire ‘Peace Process’ and the ‘Naga Peace Accord’ and the so-called framework agreement’ dated August 03, 2015 remain in the realm of speculation and hearsay.

“NSCN(I-M) refuses to accept the Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi as the Centre’s interlocutor. What is even more worrying is the fact that NSCN(I-M) claims that Modi government has signed the agreement with them for “shared sovereignty” outside the four corners of Constitution of India. They have even released a copy of this agreement,” he said.

He said that the Prime Minister continues to remain mum on the issue and the peace process as also the conclusion of the August 3, 2015 Agreement remains in limbo.

“All this is happening as on August 14, NSCN(I-M) General Secretary, T. Muivah claimed that Nagas ‘will never merge with India’,” Surjewala claimed.

Slamming the government, he said that the entire nation was already shocked with pictures and news dated January 18, 2021 of China constructing a 4.5 km long village on the banks of the Tsari Chu village in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunanchal Pradesh.

