SPORTS

RCB beat CSK by 27 runs to secure final playoff spot

By: Agencies

Date:

Bengaluru, May 18: Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs to secure the fourth and final play-off spot in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.
Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad had already qualified for the play-offs.
Sent into bat, RCB posted a challenging 218 for five against CSK in their must-win.
Skipper Faf du Plessis (54) and Virat Kohli (47) shared 78 runs for the opening stand in 9.4 overs after the match was interrupted by showers for sometime at the end of the third over.
Coming onto bat at No.3 position, Rajat Patidar made 41 off 23 balls and stitched 71 runs with Cameron Green (38 not out off 17) for the second wicket to keep up the tempo.
Towards the end, Dinesh Karthik (14 off 6) and Glenn Maxwell (16 off 5) played short little cameos to lift RCB.CSK needed 201 runs to qualify for the playoffs on account of a better run rate even if they lose, but could only manage 191 for 7.
Rachin Ravindra scored 61 off 37 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane made 42 not out and 33 respectively.Towards the end, the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who could have probably played his last IPL match, scored a 13-ball 25-run cameo. But it was not enough.
Yash Dayal kept his cool in the last over and returned with figures of 2/42 for RCB.
Earlier, in a high-stakes match against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore set a formidable target of 218 for five in their must-win Indian Premier League encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.
After being put in to bat first, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and star batsman Virat Kohli laid a solid foundation with a robust 78-run partnership for the opening wicket. Their stand, which lasted 9.4 overs, came after an interruption due to rain following the end of the third over. Du Plessis scored a steady 54, while Kohli contributed a brisk 47, demonstrating their intent right from the start.
Rajat Patidar, coming in at the crucial No. 3 spot, played a pivotal role in maintaining the momentum. He scored a swift 41 off 23 balls and was instrumental in a 71-run partnership with Cameron Green, who remained unbeaten with an explosive 38 off just 17 deliveries. Their efforts ensured that RCB stayed on the offensive, keeping the pressure firmly on the CSK bowlers.
In the final overs, Dinesh Karthik (14 off 6) and Glenn Maxwell (16 off 5) added the finishing touches with quickfire cameos, pushing the total past the 200-run. (Agencies)

