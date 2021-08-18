Sports Snippets

Roma sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea

ROME, Aug 17: Italian club Roma signed forward Tammy Abraham from Chelsea for 40 million euros ($47 million) on Tuesday. Abraham progressed through the ranks at Chelsea and scored 30 goals in 82 games. He also had loan spells at Bristol City, Swansea and Aston Villa. The 23-year-old Abraham, who has played six times for England, helped Chelsea win the Champions League last season. Roma finished seventh in Serie A last season and has not claimed a trophy since winning the Italian Cup in 2008. Abraham replaces Edin Džeko, who moved to Serie A champion Inter Milan last week. (AP)

Madrid coach Ancelotti rules out signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Madrid, Aug 17: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti took to social media on Tuesday to rule out any chance of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to the club. According to reports in a section of the Spanish and Italian press, Ronaldo is looking to leave Juventus, which he joined in 2018, while Real need someone to support Karim Benzema in the attack, reports Xinhua. Real has been mentioned as a possible destination for Ronaldo. However, Ancelotti knocked those rumors on the head with a tweet in which he commented “Cristiano is a legend at Real Madrid and he has all of my affection and respect. I have never considered signing him. We are looking forwards.” (IANS)

Aditi Ashok qualifies for Women’s British Open

Mumbai, Aug 17: India’s Aditi Ashok continued her superb run as she qualified for the Women’s British Open, which will be held at the Carnoustie Links in Scotland from August 19-22. Aditi, who finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympics after being in medal contention till the last few holes, finished second in the qualifying event, carding a two-under 68 at the 18-hour Panmure Golf Club. She sealed her fifth appearance at the British Open and 19th overall start in a Major was placed one-over after 12 holes but made up ground to finish two-under on Monday. (IANS)

Kamath stuns world number 58; Manika, Sreeja advance

Budapest, Aug 17: India’s table tennis star Manika Batra and compatriots Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula recorded tough victories to enter the round of 16 at the WTT Contender here on Tuesday. All Indian players were stretched to the fifth and deciding game. While 60th-ranked, Batra defeated 115-ranked Sabine Winter of Germany 7-11, 11-7, 11-6, 13-15, 11-5; world number 134 Kamath upset 58th-ranked Yana Noskova of Russia 11-8, 11-9, 6-11, 5-11, 11-9 in a gruelling affair. Qualifier Sreeja Akula, played her heart out against Swedish defender Linda Bergstorm, ranked 78th, to win 11-8, 6-11, 14-12, 2-11, 11-7. (PTI)

Indian men’s basketball team to play in Asia Cup qualifiers

Mumbai, Aug 17: The Indian men’s basketball team is in with a good chance to qualify for next year’s FIBA Asia Cup as it takes on Saudi Arabia and Palestine in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday and Saturday. Five teams that finished third in their respective groups first qualifying round – Chinese Taipei (Group B), Guam (Group C), India (Group D), Saudi Arabia (Group E), and Palestine (Group F) – will figure in the Second Qualifying round in two bio-bubbles in Saudi Arabia and Guam. The five teams have been divided into two groups – Group H with India, Saudi Arabia, and Palestine and Group G will have Guam and Chinese Taipei. (IANS)

Sports Minister meets World Youth Archery winners

New Delhi, Aug 17: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday interacted with the World Youth Archery Championship winners and congratulated them for making the nation proud. India registered a total of 15 medals – 8 gold, 2 silver, and 5 bronze, from the Wroclaw archery championships. Thakur heaped praise on the existing talent pool. ” I congratulate all the young archers and wish them all the luck in the competitions ahead. As they transition to the senior team, they shall be getting all the possible support to compete at the high-performance level,” Thakur said. (IANS)

Afghan Paralympians to miss Tokyo Paralympics 2020

NEW DELHI, Aug 17: New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Afghanistan’s Paralympic team will not participate in the Games in Tokyo next week because they are trapped in the country, confirmed the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). Just two para-athletes from Afghanistan were scheduled to compete in the Games – taekwondo player Zakia Khudadadi and track and field star Hossain Rasouli. The 23-year-old Zakia was to be the first woman ever to represent Afghanistan at the Paralympics. (IANS)