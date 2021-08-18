IPL’s UAE leg likely to see return of crowds

NEW DELHI, Aug 17: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has “no problem” if the crowd is allowed in the second phase of the Indian Premier League 2021, scheduled to begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) general secretary Mubashir Usmani was quoted as saying that the board will speak to the Indian cricket board (BCCI) and the UAE government regarding allowing crowds back into the stands.

To this, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said that the BCCI would “love to have crowd” but not at the cost of players and peoples’ safety.

Reports suggested that the UAE government has given the green light to allow 60 per cent capacity of the crowd in the stadium for the remaining matches.

IPL 15 will have 10 teams

Dhumal further said that IPL 2022 will have two new teams.

“This would be the last season of IPL with eight teams. Most likely there will be 10 teams next time. We are working on that too,” he added. (IANS)