Won’t quit NPP-led MDA coalition: UDP leader

NEW DELHI, Aug 17: The inexplicable killing of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew and the subsequent violence and arson in the city followed by the resignation of Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui from his portfolio, has shaken the NPP-led MDA coalition, but it does not portend a fall of the government.

“With State Assembly polls due in less than a year and half, we are not going to pull out from the government any time soon,” said a senior leader of the UDP, the second biggest partner in the alliance. Despite many hitches this coalition of “regional parties” is one of the longest surviving ones, he pointed out.

The UDP leader however minced no word in criticising the government for the killing of a “sick” man who had already come over ground. The odd timing of the raid and the manner in which he was shot dead cannot be justified, he said, adding “it seems police went to his house only to kill him”.

Commenting on the incident, the UDP leader said that this has created tension among the public. “We cannot just brush it under the carpet and dismiss the questions,” he said.

When questioned why Lahkmen Rymbui had resigned, the senior leader said that he did not resign from the Cabinet but only requested to be relieved of a particular portfolio. The same has not been accepted by the Chief Minister, he pointed out.

“But in any case, this one-off incident cannot be a ground for withdrawal of support,” said the UDP leader, adding that steps will be taken by the government to avoid such trigger-happy incidents.

In reply to a question on whether the UDP would go with the NPP in the next polls, he refused to reply. “One and half years is too long a time in politics,” he said.

With Congress not showing any sign of revival, the UDP is not ready to make a switch at this juncture.

The party has lost one seat after another in Meghalaya and has not been able to appoint a new MPCC president, he pointed out. The BJP which is in power at the Centre will also not allow any government supported by the Congress, he added.

The arithmetic in the Meghalaya Assembly also does not support a change in the equation. At present Meghalaya Assembly has 58 MLAs. The ruling MDA coalition has a strength of 41 members including 21 from NPP, 7 from UDP and two associate members, 4 from PDF, 2 each from BJP and HSPDP, 1 each from NCP and KHNAM and one independent while the Opposition Congress has 17 MLAs.

The results of the pending bye-elections to Mawryngkneng and Rajabala constituencies, which were earlier both with Congress, is unlikely to affect the equation in any manner.