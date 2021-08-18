Mawlai for NHRC, against judicial probe

SHILLONG, Aug 17: The agitating residents of Mawlai have rejected the decision of the state government to hold a judicial enquiry into the death of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew saying that they have no faith in such a probe. Instead, they want the National Human Rights Commission be entrusted with the job.

The newly formed organisation “Ka Sur u Paidbah Mawlai” (the voice of Mawlai people) on Tuesday also declined to be associated with the peace process initiated by the government unless those responsible for surrendered HNLC supremo’s death were brought to justice.

Talking to reporters after a meeting on Tuesday, Mawlai Town Dorbar (MTD) Coordinator, Herlambok War said that the state government should hand over the probe to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) since they do not have faith in a judicial inquiry. “We are of the view that the NHRC would be able to carry out an impartial probe into the death of Thangkhiew,” War, who is also the Rangbah Shnong of Mawlai Iewrynghep, said.

Meanwhile, he said that that they have also decided not to be part of the Peace Committee constituted by the state government under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong.

War said that that the state government should first suspend all the police personnel involved in the killing of Thangkhiew.

“The government should also book these erring police personnel under various provisions of the law. Only then we will be part of the peace committee,” he added.

Appeal to return seized weapons

Ka Sur u Paidbah Mawlai urged the youths to surrender the three INSAS rifles which they had snatched from cops from the Umshing-Mawkynroh police outpost along with an SUV on Sunday afternoon.

The MTD general secretary said that they are making this appeal following a request from Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma and East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo.

He claimed that the youths had snatched the weapons and the vehicle out of anger and disappointment at the manner in which Thangkhiew was killed.

War asked the youths to surrender the arms to any person they trust including the local MLA, MDC or even the headmen.

He made it clear that Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma has assured that the government will not take action against these youths and said that their identity would not be disclosed.

The MTD coordinator also clarified that they were only making an appeal and not taking any responsibility for the surrender of the weapons since it was not their job.

Seng Samla Mawlai Pyllun (SSMP) general secretary, Samram Syiem said that they are taking this initiative to make this appeal since it is a collective responsibility to ensure that the law and order does not deteriorate.

“There is a fear that there would be a misuse of these arms,” Syiem added.

Asserting that it is job of the police to locate these arms, HYC Mawlai Circle president Donbok Kharlyngdoh said that they don’t know if these arms have crossed over to Bangladesh.

Three police personnel have been suspended and the government is initiating an inquiry against them.

On Monday, the Chief Minister had made an appeal to the unidentified persons to return the weapons.