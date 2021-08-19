Autumn Session of Meghalaya Assembly from Sept 10

SHILLONG, August 19: The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Meghalaya Assembly, chaired by the Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh on Thursday approved the calendar for the upcoming Autumn session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Also present at the meeting were deputy chief minister in-charge Parliamentary Affairs, Prestone Tynsong, Leader of Opposition, Dr. Mukul Sangma, opposition member Ampareen Lyngdoh and a member from the ruling alliance, Balajied Kupar Synrem.

Assembly Speaker informed that the session would commence on September 10 and continue till September 17.

The session will have six working days with three days each allotted for government business and four days for private member’s business.