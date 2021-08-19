Assam Rifles foils attack, recovers explosives from Myanmar borders

GUWAHATI/IMPHAL, August 19: The Assam Rifles troopers recovered three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other explosive materials along India-Myanmar unfenced border in Manipur, foiling an attempt to target the security forces by the outlawed militants, officials said on Thursday.

A defence spokesman said that the Chassad battalion of the Assam Rifles under the Spear Corps of the Army foiled the attempt to attack the security forces by detecting and recovering IEDs and other explosive materials including sticks, detonators and safety fuses.

He said that based on credible input regarding movement of insurgents, a search operation was launched by Assam Rifles troops near India-Myanmar border in eastern Manipur’s Kamjong district adjoining Myanmar.

The recovered IEDs and other explosive material were handed over to Kamjong Police for further action.