Sheena Bora murder case : CBI tells court investigation over

NEW DELHI, August 19: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to close its investigation into the sensational Sheena Bora murder, in which her mother and former media executive Indrani Mukherjea faces trial. Sources say the investigating agency has told a special court in Mumbai that its investigations in the 2012 murder are over.

The CBI has filed three chargesheets and two supplementary charge sheets naming Indrani Mukherjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea.

Indrani Mukerjea, the former owner of a TV channel along with Peter Mukerjea, was arrested in 2015 for the murder of 25-year-old Sheena Bora, her daughter from her first marriage.

Three months later, Peter Mukerjea was also arrested on charges of helping Indrani in the murder.

The murder was exposed with the arrest of Indrani Mukherjee’s driver in a separate case. Shyamvar Rai is also accused in the case and turned approver.

Sheena Bora was murdered allegedly by Indrani, with help from her driver and her second husband Sanjeev Khanna.

Investigators said Indrani was furious about Sheena’s relationship with Rahul Mukerjea – Peter Mukerjea’s son from an earlier marriage. After the murder, Indrani told friends that Sheena – whom she had always pretended was her sister – had shifted to the US.

Based on the driver’s statement, Sheena’s half-burnt body was dug up from a forest near Mumbai.

The CBI said Sheena Bora had threatened to expose her mother after a financial dispute between them.

Some 60 witnesses have recorded their statements in the trial, which started in 2017.

While still in jail, Indrani and Peter Mukherjea ended their 17-year relationship and were granted a divorce in 2019. Peter Mukherjea was given bail last year.

