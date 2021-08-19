Guwahati Police seize heroin at Jorabat from truck coming from Manipur, 2 held

GUWAHATI, August 19: Acting on a tip-off about the shipment of a drug consignment coming from Manipur, city police placed a check point at Jorabat under Jorabat Outpost of Basistha Police Station in the early morning today from around 4:30 AM.

During the checking, when a truck bearing Registration No MN 04 9866 was checked thoroughly at about 6 AM; 60 packets of suspected heroin weighing about 660 grams packed in plastic soap cases were recovered.

The narcotics had been kept concealed inside the engine cover of the vehicle. Rupees 45000 in cash was also recovered from the driver along with 2 mobile phones.

In this connection the driver of the vehicle MD Warish (26) alias Abhoy of Thoubal district of Manipur and one Jennyson Tayenjam (20) also from Thoubal district have been detained.

The narcotics have been seized as per procedure and a Case (No.1533/21) registered at Bashistha Police Station. Further investigation is underway to determine the linkages.