6-day autumn session from Sept 10

SHILLONG, Aug 19: The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, chaired by Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, on Thursday approved the calendar for the upcoming autumn session of the state Assembly.

The six-day Assembly session will begin on September 10 and end on September 17.

Three days each have been allotted for government business and for private member’s business.

Congress rues short duration

The autumn session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly is set to be stormy with only three days for the Opposition to debate a plethora of issues.

Senior Congress leader Mukul Sangma on Thursday said the Opposition wanted a longer duration of the autumn session but received only three out of six days for discussing multiple interlinked issues

“We had sought more time for the members of the House to take up issues of importance and interest to the people,” he said.

Three days are inadequate for discussing issues pertaining to the vulnerable groups affected by the pandemic and the current unrest, he added.

Sangma said the Business Advisory Committee settled for three days of session for disposing of government business despite favouring a longer duration.

“At the committee meeting, we could only insist upon increasing our private members’ days. The session was thus divided into three private and three business days each,” he said.

The Leader of the Opposition said his party would take a call on moving a no-confidence motion against the NPP-led government. “Even without any no-confidence, we have made it a point to reach out to our friends in different political parties,” he said.

He advised both the ruling and the Opposition parties to utilise the Assembly session optimally.