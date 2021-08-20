329 fresh cases, five COVID deaths in state

SHILLONG, Aug 19: Meghalaya on Thursday recorded 329 fresh cases of COVID-19 while five more patients succumbed to the viral infection in the past 24 hours. With this, the active tally in the state stands at 3,421 while the death toll has risen to 1,257.

Four fatalities were reported from East Khasi Hills and one from East Jaintia Hills. All the deceased were unvaccinated.

With 308 recoveries on Thursday, a total number of 68,307 patients have been cured/discharged in the state so far.

176 fresh cases were reported from East Khasi Hills, 48 from Ri-Bhoi, 32 from South West Khasi Hills, 17 from West Khasi Hills, 15 from West Jaintia Hills, 13 from West Garo Hills, nine from South Garo Hills, seven each from East Jaintia Hills and South West Garo Hills, four from East Garo Hills and one from North Garo Hills.