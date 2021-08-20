Assam Rifles recover huge cache of arms, ammunition at Lawngtlai in Mizoram

SHILLONG, August 20: In an operation against anti-national activities, Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles of Headquarter 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) recovers a huge cache of arms, ammunition and other war like stores on Thursday.

The operation was carried out near Hmawngbu Village of Lawngtlai district based on specific information.

The operation was launched by Assam Rifles personnelsfrom Zorinpui post of Lunglei Battalion along with Mizoram Police personnel stationed at Bungtlang outpost of Lawngtlai. The team had a specific information of presence of a cache in the jungle near village Hmawngbu, 3 km North of Indo-Myanmar border.

The Assam Rifles team along with police carried out a detailed search of the area nearby and recovered a huge Cache of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores. Use of such war-like stores could have endangered the lives of innocent people and led to various illegal activities.

This recovery has prevented the loss of precious lives. The recovery included made three pistols, 174 live rounds, 3 kg explosive, 9 detonators and other stores including mobile phone modified IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices).

Assam Rifles “Friends of the Hill People” over the years in a force reckoned to fight the anti national activities. This operation is a huge set back for all anti national activists. The operation’s success would go a long way in establishment of peace and harmony along the Indo Myanmar Border.