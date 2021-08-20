AR personnel seize foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 6.5 crore

SHILLONG, August 20: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) has seized 502 cases of foreign origin cigarettes at Ruantlang and kelkang- Khaungleng Road, Champhai district in Mizoram on Thursday.

.The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs department Champhai based on specific information.

Approximate cost of the sized foreign origin cigarettes is estimated at Rs. 6,52,60,000. The recovered items were handed over to Customs Preventive Force Champhai District. They also detained three individuals for further legal proceedings