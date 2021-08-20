Assam to upgrade high schools to senior secondary level

GUWAHATI, August 20: In a major move to the education sector, the Assam government will start implementing the provisions of National Educational Policy (NEP) in the state from April 2022.

Under the policy, high schools will be upgraded to senior secondary school while junior colleges will incorporate classes 9 and 10.

Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that there are about 5,600 schools in the state and “some of them would have to be amalgamated or upgraded to senior secondary schools from the next academic session (April 2022).”

Besides, Geography and History will be introduced as compulsory subjects in the school curriculum, the state Cabinet decided on Friday.

“Students will have to study Geography and History up to class 10,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that one Cabinet meeting will be held every month at a district headquarter from next month onwards.

“The first Cabinet meeting at district headquarters will be held in Dhemaji in September. Ministers will have to travel by road so that they can connect in a bigger way with the people during their journey,” he said.