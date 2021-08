SHILLONG, August 20: Chief Minister, Conrad Sangam and Deputy Chief Mnister, Prestone Tynsong today held a meeting with community leaders of Mawlai with objective to restore normalcy in Shillong Agglomeration as early as possible.

“We share the same sentiment and commitment to resolve the situation at hand and we will collectively work towards ensuring normalcy returns to Shillong,” the Chief Minister tweeted tonight.