Anomalies alleged in teacher appointment

TURA, August 20: Several teacher candidates from South West Garo Hills have written to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) alleging anomalies in the appointment of Assistant Teachers in Government Lower Primary Schools of the district.

In their letter to the PMO in New Delhi, the complainants alleged that contrary to the advertisements put out against the vacant posts, a number of over-aged candidates were appointed during recruitment.

The complainants claimed that candidates having requisite qualifications are unable to get appointment due to the anomaly and urged the PMO to look into the matter at the earliest.