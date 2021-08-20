Huge quantity of explosives recovered from vehicle at Byrnihat

SHILLONG, August 20: Acting on a tip-off, Ri Bhoi Police conducted checking under Byrnihat Police Outpost and apprehended one vehicle suspected of carrying explosives on Friday at around 1:10AM.

During thorough checking, huge quantity of explosives were seized from the vehicle (TUV 300) bearing registration number AS-01-BV-8065 . The driver of the vehicle, Moinul Hoque hailing from Nagarbera, Kamrup district, Assam was arrested and further investigations is being conducted.

Details of the seized explosives:

1. Aluminum Instantaneous Electric Detonator Class-6, Division-3= 2044 numbers.

2. Neo Gel (Gelatine Sticks)= 4027 Nos.