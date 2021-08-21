13-hr curfew relaxation for two days

SHILLONG, Aug 20: With no report of any untoward incident in the capital town on Friday, the East Khasi Hills District Magistrate has announced a 13-hour curfew relaxation from 5am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Shops will be allowed to open in the city till 5 pm on Saturday only, the order issued by the District Magistrate said.

As part of COVID-19 containment measures, all shops including vendors, offices, banks, post offices, offices of educational institutions and private offices will be closed on Sunday. No public transport will ply. Places of religious worship may be permitted to open as per the SOP. Inter-district movement is not permitted without valid passes. All unnecessary movement may be avoided, the order said.