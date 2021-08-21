Craig beats Dwayne Johnson in list of 2021’s highest-paid actors

Actor Daniel Craig has topped the list of highest-paid movie stars of 2021, beating actor Dwayne Johnson with whopping $100 million in earnings.

Craig topped Variety’s highest-paid movie stars of 2021 list, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Craig made his money from Rian Johnson’s forthcoming Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3.

As for Johnson who lands in the second spot, he is walking off with $50 million from Amazon’s holiday-themed action movie Red One.

Right behind Johnson are Will Smith and Denzel Washington, who both earned $40 million for their movies King Richard and The Little Things, respectively.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Wahlberg, meanwhile, scored $30 million each for Netflix films ‘Don’t Look Up’ and Spenser Confidential.

On the sixth spot is actress Jennifer Lawrence, who pocketed $25 million from ‘Don’t Look Up’.

Other actors and actresses who made it to the list’s top 10 are Julia Roberts ($25 million from Leave the World Behind, Sandra Bullock ($20 million from The Lost City of D) as well as Ryan Gosling ($20 million from The Gray Man). Chris Hemsworth and Brad Pitt matched Ryan’s $20 million for Thor: Love and Thunder and Bullet Train, respectively.

Actor Michael B. Jordan, on the other hand, earned $15 million from Without Remorse while Tom Cruise was paid just $13 million upfront to star in Top Gun: Maverick.

The list also shows Keanu Reeves landing at the 15th spot as he earned $12-14 million from The Matrix 4.

Joining the A-listers above are Chris Pine, who reportedly earned $11.5 million from his film Dungeons & Dragons and Robert Pattinson, who earned $3 million from The Batman. (IANS)