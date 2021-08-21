Demi Lovato will never finish exploring their gender

Demi Lovato, came out as non-binary earlier this year, thinks they will be exploring their gender forever, as the singer doesn’t think they’ll have ever fully finished their gender ‘journey’.

Lovato said: ‘I definitely think it’s a journey forever. There might be a time where I identify as trans. I don’t know what this looks like for me. There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender nonconforming my entire life.

‘Or maybe there’s a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman, I don’t know what that looks like, but for me, in this moment right now, this is how I identify.’

The Solo hitmaker added: ‘And I have a feeling that it’s not going to ever go back to one way or the other, but I just, it’s about keeping it open and free and just I’m a very fluid person, and so that goes with how I express myself as well.’

Lovato also said the pandemic, as well as their relationship with actor Max Ehrich, whom they dated in 2020, contributed in their decision to come out as non-binary. The singer added: “In the beginning, going into March of 2020, I was starting to identify as non-binary. And then I met someone and I got into this straight relationship, and that was great, but that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself that I didn’t think were digestible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiance.

‘And I mean, in hindsight, the dissolvement of that relationship was actually probably the best thing that’s happened to me, because of what that led inside of myself. I was able to stand on my own two feet without needing someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted. (IANS)