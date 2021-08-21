Derek Tsang to helm Three-Body Problem for David Benioff, DB Weiss

Netflix has roped in Oscar-nominated director Derek Tsang to direct the series adaptation of Chinese novel trilogy The Three-Body Problem. Tsang, who hails from Hong Kong, is best known for directing movie Better Days, which received a Best International Feature Film nomination at the 2021 Academy Awards. Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, in collaboration with writer Alexander Woo, will adapt all the three books in the series that were penned by author Liu Cixin, reported Deadline. The Three-Body Problem books, known formally as the Remembrance of Earth’s Past series, begin with The Three-Body Problem, followed by sequels The Dark Forest and Death’s End. The first book follows the story of Ye Wenjie, who, following her father’s death at the hands of the Red Guards during the Cultural Revolution, attempts to help aliens invade Earth, while different factions on Earth plan different ways of welcoming the extra-terrestrials. (PTI)