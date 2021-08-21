Family files FIR against cops

SHILLONG, Aug 20: The family of former HNLC general secretary, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew has filed an FIR demanding action against the police officials who were involved in his killing in the alleged “fake encounter” at his residence on August 13.

“We filed an FIR before East Khasi Hills SP on Tuesday (August 17). We will reveal the content of the FIR at an appropriate time,” Thangkhiew’s younger sibling, Granary Starfield Thangkhiew said on Friday.

Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma reiterated the state government will be in a position to take necessary action against the police officials only after receiving the report of judicial inquiry, which will be headed by Meghalaya Human Rights Commission chairperson, Justice (retd) T Vaiphei.

He said a detailed investigation is required into the sequence of events which unfolded in the wee hours of August 13.

“It is only then that we will be able to ascertain who is responsible. For this reason, we have instituted a judicial inquiry. The probe committee will have full powers and authority to ensure there is a free, fair and transparent inquiry,” Sangma said.

Referring to the incident of snatching of weapons from police personnel by a group of unidentified people, he said all necessary procedures such as investigation and suspension of the personnel concerned have been already followed.

“This is a very clear case of negligence since the police personnel deserted their arms,” he said.

EXTORTION MESSAGES

Meanwhile, the CM revealed that Ministers and MLAs have been served extortion messages by the banned HNLC. He said all-out efforts are being made to stop the activities.

“I don’t have the numbers but Ministers and MLAs have also received the extortion messages,” he said.

He said the various actions taken in the last many weeks were due to these messages and the IED blasts which occurred at different locations.

“The actions such as the arrests made and the operations and the investigations conducted are based on the inputs that we are receiving,” Sangma said.

Stating that he does not want to indulge in police matters, he said, “The investigation is being carried out in a detailed manner.”

Congress leader Mukul Sangma had on Thursday said some Ministers and MLAs are receiving the extortion messages.