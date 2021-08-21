‘Not letting Rymbui quit’

SHILLONG, Aug 20: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday said he has decided not to accept the resignation of Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui since this will send a negative message to the rest of the country about the state.

Sangma said the “unfortunate incident” had compelled Rymbui to resign.

“We had decided to take collective responsibility from day one and not to allow the responsibility to fall on one person,” he told reporters on Friday.

“I am of the opinion that it will not be correct on my part or the Home Minister to take a knee-jerk decision in view of the present circumstances. We have to make a decision at an appropriate time after looking at all the aspects,” the Chief Minister said.

He further said it is the time to work collectively for peace and harmony in the state and not for the Home Minister to give up the post.

Sangma said that though Rymbui has the Home (Police) portfolio, Chief Minister has to take the responsibility at the end of the day.

“I should say when things are good it is a team effort. But when they are bad it falls on the Chief Minister,” he said.

On Congress leader Mukul Sangma’s remark that Rymbui is a benami Home Minister, the Chief Minister said desperation made the Leader of the Opposition use foul language incompatible with his stature.

“I don’t want to remind the public of the days of bandh when he (Dr Sangma) ran the government. There are a number of innocent people who lost their lives and there are hundreds who were injured. I can also start the blame game,” the Chief Minister said, urging his predecessor to work together in the interest of the people.

He declined to say if Rymbui had conveyed to him that some senior police officers crossed their limit in the case of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew. “It will not be right for me to share the details of our discussion,” he added.