First govt-run post Covid care hospital comes up in Assam next week

GUWAHATI, August 21: First Post-Covid Care Hospital in Government sector in Assam is becoming operational for next week.

Assam Health Department has decided to convert the present Covid Care Hospital at Kalapahar in the city to a Post-Covid Care Hospital to treat those patients who may develop complications even after they are cured of Covid infection.

Assam Health Minister, Keshab Mahanta who visited the facilities at the post COvid care hospital along with the Principal of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr Achyut Baishya on Friday informed that the GMCH authority would manage the post Covid care hospital.

It will be the first government-run post Covid care hospital in the state. Till date patients who have been cured of Covid in Assam but have developed health related complication or other diseases have to get admission in private hospitals for post-Covid treatment paying heavy charges.