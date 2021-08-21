Quarantine exemption for Kidman draws flak

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ
By Agencies
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Nicole Kidman attends The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences new members reception at The National Gallery on October 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Hong Kong’s granting of a quarantine exemption to Hollywood star Nicole Kidman is drawing criticism from lawmakers as the city tightens entry restrictions for international travelers to control the coronavirus.
Kidman, who reportedly flew to Hong Kong last week from coronavirus-hit Sydney, was exempted from a weeklong quarantine and was spotted in the city this week filming a new Amazon Prime Video series titled Expats, according to local media reports. The government said in a statement Thursday that it had granted the exemption “for the purpose of performing designated professional work.” (AP)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.