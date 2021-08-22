COVID positivity rate below 10 pc in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Aug 21: After witnessing a severe surge in COVID-19 fatalities and fresh cases in the past few months, the state breathed easy on Saturday as the positivity rate in the last seven days came down below 10 percent.

According to the official dashboard of the health department, 22,516 tests were carried out throughout the state in the last one week out of which 1,949 were confirmed cases and the positivity rate during the period stood at 8.66 per cent while the fatality rate was 2.617 per cent.

In East Khasi Hills, the positivity rate of tests stands at 14.45 percent in the last one week and the fatality rate is 2.953 per cent.

Other districts like South West Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills also have a positivity rate of more than 10 percent.

The dashboard also states that at present, there are 1,808 active cases in villages and a total of 993 households have been affected, adding that there are 609 villages with active cases.

In last seven days, a total of 22,516 tests have been been conducted in the state including 9,153 RT-PCR and 12,087 antigen tests.

The dashboard also informed 2,812 people have recovered in the state and there were as many as 51 deaths in seven days.