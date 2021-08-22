Parks to open from tomorrow

SHILLONG, Aug 21: After virtually closing down everything for over three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government has finally decided to ease the restrictions from Monday.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo on Saturday informed that of other relaxations eased in the district, public parks like Ward’s Lake, Lady Hydari Park and private owned parks are permitted to re-open for vaccinated persons and subject to compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

However, for private parks owners, they will have to submit an application to [email protected], with detailed plan for SOPs and undertaking, the order from the DC read.

Night curfew to continue

Meanwhile, night curfew will be promulgated under Section 144 CrPC will continue from 7 pm to 5 am daily in East Khasi Hills, as part of containment measures.

There shall be a total ban on movement during the curfew.

Inter-district movement as well as movement to and from Shillong urban agglomeration is restricted and only those with valid passes are permitted to ply.

Entry of tourists is not permitted and all tourist spots in East Khasi Hills shall remain closed, the order further informed.